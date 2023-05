(WFRV) – Shopping for summer staples is a breeze at Six Turtles Boutique in Sheboygan.

The owner stopped by Local 5 Live’s Our Town: Elkhart Lake with some fresh looks.

Six Turtles Boutique is located at 833 Pennsylvania Avenue in Sheboygan.

Shop online at sixturtlesboutique.com and be sure to use the code WFRV for 25% off.