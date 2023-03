(WFRV) – You’ve seen them at festivals like Peshtigo’s Bands at Badger Park and Porterfield Crusin’ Oldies and today Local 5 Live Our Town had live performances from Oconto favorite Sunny & The Heat.

Keep up with them on Facebook and see them live at the upcoming gigs:

6/2: 6 – 10 pm, The Wooden Shoe, Lena

6/17: 6 – 10 pm, The Garage, Oconto

6/25: 2 – 6 pm, Peshtigo River Pub

7/1: 3 – 6 pm, Gateway Bar & Grill, Crivitz