(WFRV)- Fall is here, which means PumpkinFest returns to Swanson’s Big Red Barn.

In this segment, Brenda and Peter Swanson discuss all the fun events coming up and the great food options they have for the season.

PumkinFest is on Saturdays in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These events are filled with pumpkin fun from, bowling to train rides and more.

Swanson’s Big Red Barn is located at 7484 Valerio Road in Niagara.

For more information, head to christmasbigredbarn.com or look for them on Facebook.