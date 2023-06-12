(WFRV)- Nothing beats a nice fun weekend up in Door County. One great attraction in Door County is the Door County Maritime Museum.

The museum is a part of 2 other museums in the area Cana Island Lighthouse and Death’s Door Maritime Museum. These astonishing museums will walk you through the history of Door County and tell the great stories of each lighthouse.

If you want to visit all 3, the Door County Maritime Museum is making it easy with Door Penisula Lighthouse Festival taking place from September 29th through October 1st.

For more information head to dcmm.org