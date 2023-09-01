(WFRV)- Walk through The Ridges and explore all the animals that wake up at night.

Night Hike on the Boardwalk is an exciting event that is suitable for all ages. Observe owls and bats with only range lights as a navigational aid.

This event takes place September 1st, with more sessions on Fridays through September.

It is also a great time to visit The Ridges during the daytime with a guided hike.

The Ridges is located at 8166 Highway 57 in Baileys Harbor.

For more information, head to ridgessanctuary.org.