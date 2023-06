(WFRV)- After a lot of hard work and determination, the Fremont River Deck has made plenty of changes.

One major change was the addition of a tiki bar. This bar is ready to sell drinks to anyone that stops by. They sell both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks for those interested.

You will find the Fremont River Deck at 204 Wolf River Drive in Fremont.

For more information head to fremontriverdeck.com or to see what Anchor Point Marina has to offer head to anchorpointmarina.com.