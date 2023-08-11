(WFRV)- Imagine it is 50 years ago. It was 1973, Richard Nixon was president and would stay for another year, and the Green Lake Fine Art Show was having its inaugural show.

Throughout the years, the Fine Art Show has continued to strive. This amazing event showcases great art designs. Be amazed by amazing paintings from local artists and more.

The Green Lake Fine Art Show will be this weekend August 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be located at the Green Lake Town Square at 492 Hill Street.

For more information head to greenlaketownsquare.org.