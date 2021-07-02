The Honeygoats – live at this weekend at Ziegler Winery

(WFRV) – They’re a fan favorite from the Local 5 Live series, Wisconsin-based Bluegrass band The Honeygoats performed live during Our Town Manitowoc, and you can see them live this summer.
Check out this WAMI-nominated band coming up:
July 3rd: Ziegler Winery – Malone
July 17th: Hagemeister Park – Green Bay
July 23rd: Snow Fest – Two Rivers
August 1st: Harbor Bar – Stockbridge
November 18th: The Weill Center – Sheboygan
For more on The Honeygoats, head to honeygoats.com and follow their Facebook page for all the latest.