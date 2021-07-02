The Honeygoats – live at this weekend at Ziegler Winery

(WFRV) – They’re a fan favorite from the Local 5 Live series, Wisconsin-based Bluegrass band The Honeygoats performed live during Our Town Manitowoc, and you can see them live this summer.

Check out this WAMI-nominated band coming up:

July 3rd: Ziegler Winery – Malone

July 17th: Hagemeister Park – Green Bay

July 23rd: Snow Fest – Two Rivers

August 1st: Harbor Bar – Stockbridge

November 18th: The Weill Center – Sheboygan

For more on The Honeygoats, head to honeygoats.com and follow their Facebook page for all the latest.