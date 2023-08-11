(WFRV)- A high-energy performance from “The Now” delighted the audience for Our Town Green Lake.

The band is based in Milwaukee, but performs all over the state, playing nearly 100 shows a year including a performance tonight (8/11) in Kaukauna, a show at the Wisconsin State Fair on Saturday (8/12), and a show at SoLu Estate Winery & Meadery in Cascade (8/20).

They describe themselves as a classic rock, 80’s rock, Top 40, and country cover band.

To find “The Now” performing near you visit thenowband.com.

For more information head to Facebook and search for The Now.