(WFRV)- Sometimes you go on vacation and forget something that you need, shampoo, toothbrush, dog food, or something else.

Brick’s Hortonville Hardware is the perfect one-stop shop to get everything you need (and your 4-legged friend). They have sunscreen, chairs, and everything else you may need on vacation.

You can also stop by for supplies at the house. They have rakes, lawnmowers, and even a greenhouse to feed your green thumb.

Need stuff for your dog? Brick’s Hortonville Hardware has dog food, treats, and toys to keep your 4-legged friend happy.

You will find Bricks at 326 South Nash Street.

For more information head to brickshardware.com. You can also look at their Facebook and Instagram at Bricks Hortonville Hardware