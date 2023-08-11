(WFRV)- Planning a vacation can be a headache. From booking the hotel to finding amenities, restaurants, travel when there, and more.

Take a break from planning the vacation and start vacationing with Our Green Lake. They sort through all the great businesses Green Lake has to offer and help you make a great decision on where to stay, eat, drink, or anything else.

Planning a trip for golf enthusiasts? You can purchase their Golfer’s Getaway Package. This package will get you a two-night stay at the Green Lake Inn, a $50 gift card to Goose Blind, a golfer’s gift basket, and more.

They have many different packages available to help make your vacation the best it can be.

For more information head to ourgreenlake.com.