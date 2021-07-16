The Wheel Inn and Bri’s Way: Crivitz’s favorite Glamping location

(WFRV) – It’s a remodeled shed that has been turned into a vacation spot for tourists in and out of Wisconsin.

Local 5 Live stopped by The Wheel Inn and Bri’s Way in Crivitz with more on how they are known for their chicken but are making a name for themselves as the area’s favorite glamping location.

The Wheel Inn and Bri’s Way is located right on County Highway W in Crivitz. For a look at their menu and to book a cabin head to wheelinncrivitz.com and to make a party reservation for Bri’s Way, call Yvonne at 715-757-3841.