(WFRV) – Kewaunee Custard and Grill is one of the best ways to celebrate summer in this area.

Owner, Jeremy Chevalier spoke with Local 5 Live with all the latest they have to offer.

Kewaunee Custard and Grill is located at 707 N. Main Street in Kewaunee. For the latest flavors, head to kewauneecustard.com and stop by their Facebook page.