(WFRV)- Find out what makes Door County the amazing area it has become at the Door County Maritime Museum.

The museum is a part of 2 other museums in the area Cana Island Lighthouse and Death’s Door Maritime Museum. These astonishing museums will walk you through the history of Door County and tell the great stories of each lighthouse.

The wooden boat show will take place tomorrow August 5th at the Door County Maritime Museum. Create and float your handmade boat on the water. Soar your way to victory with a boat that can handle the water.

If you want to visit all 3, the Door County Maritime Museum is making it easy with the Door Peninsula Lighthouse Festival taking place from September 29th through October 1st.

The Door County Maritime Museum is located at 120 North Madison Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. Cana Island Lighthouse is located at 8800 East Cana Island Road in Baileys Harbor. Death’s Door Maritime Museum is located at 12724 West Wisconsin Bay Road in Ellison Bay.

For more information head to dcmm.org.