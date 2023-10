(WFRV)- In 1871, the Great Peshtigo Fire roared through the great town. Forgotten Fire Winery’s name honors the name of the fire that happened over 150 years ago.

In this segment, owners Melissa and Chris discuss their great spirits and how they decide the funny names they serve.

Forgotten Fire Winery is located at N2393 Schacht Road in Marinette.

For more information, head to forgottenfirewinery.com.