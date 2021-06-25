Two Rivers Main Street presents: 2021 Cool City Classic Car Show and Cruise

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live kicks off Our Town Two Rivers with one of the area’s most popular events, the Cool City Classic Car Show.

Roger Russove from Two Rivers Main Street stopped by with details on this weekend’s event and how you can enjoy food, music, and of course the cars!

  • The 2021 Cool City Classic Car Show and Cruise will be held on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 in downtown Two Rivers.

Friday night’s cruise will begin at UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus, with lineup starting at 4:00 P.M. and the cruise leaving at 6:00 for downtown Two Rivers. We will again have $5.00 VIP passes available that will put you in the front of the cruise, and guarantee you a parking place in the event area when you  arrive in Two Rivers. Food trucks and a beverage stand will be open from 4:00 – 9:00 Friday evening.

For more, head to tworiversmainstreet.com.

