(WFRV) – The beautiful Vines and Rushes Winery hosted Local 5 LIVE for Our Town Ripon. The winery is focused on making quality wines from Wisconsin-grown grapes.

They have an extensive food menu, featuring tasty wood-fired pizza and salad grown on-site, even in the winter.

The owner says they have a wine for every palette.

The winery hosts more than 100 events each year, with a focus on live music.

It is a family-friendly venue, with ample outdoor seating in the warmer months.

Learn more at vinesandrushes.com