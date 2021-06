(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live celebrates Door County for the Our Town summer series, we get a rundown of some of the fun events happening in the area from unelected Mayor of Door County – Jon Jarosh.

Jon discusses some great new spaces and events your family can visit and do and he explains how the Door County Coastal Byway is now officially a National Scenic Byway and how you can see it.

The best place to start planning your adventure is at doorcounty.com.