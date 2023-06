(WFRV)- The Webfooters Water Ski Show Team has been around since 1976. They have continued to put on amazing performances on the Fox River.

The Webfooters Water Ski Show Team puts on shows every Wednesday and Sunday in the summer (and have I mentioned their free). However, they do participate in other competitions during their off-season.

You can watch their amazing performance at 314 Wolf River Drive.

For more information head to webfooters.org.