(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our summer series Our Town celebrating the community of Kaukauna, we look at a one-stop shop for feeling good and looking good.

Sydney is the owner of Wellness 360 and she tells viewers more about how they offer everything from Reiki and nutrition to hair and makeup allowing Wellness 360 to truly encompass well-being all in one building.

Find Wellness 360 Health and Beauty Studio at 500 Lawe Street in Kaukauna. Reach them online at wellness360solutions.com.