(WFRV)- With a great variety of cheese you will find the cheese you are looking for at Weyauwega Star Dairy. From Swiss to Smoked Gouda, Weyauwega Star Dairy is ready to serve you.

Weyauwega Star Dairy doesn’t just offer cheese. They also offer a wide selection of both meat and wine as well. With shipping available across the United States, Weyauwega Star Dairy makes it easy to send gifts to everyone that needs one.

Choose between various baskets that will be shipped to the address of your choosing. Or buy some for yourself and have it shipped to you.

Their cheese has won awards with the longest string cheese in the world reaching 1.5 miles long.

You can find Weyauwega Star Dairy at 109 North Mill Street in Weyauwega.

For more information had to stardairy.com.