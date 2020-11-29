201st meeting: Packers look to rebound against reeling Bears

An end racism logo is painted on the field at Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

(WFRV) – The all-time series record between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears belies the recent history between two of the National Football League’s most storied franchises.

The ledger stands at 98-94-6 in regular-season play and 1-1 in the postseason as the rivals meet for the 201st time Sunday evening at Lambeau Field in a national spotlight.

The Packers have owned the Bears as of late, winning seven of their last eight meetings dating back to 2016 and 17 of the past 20 contests since 2011.

And Green Bay, 7-3, has an opportunity to take a commanding lead tonight in the NFC North standings with a victory over 5-5 Chicago. Minnesota, 4-6, hosts the Carolina Panthers, 4-7, this afternoon.

Detroit fell to 4-7 with a Thanksgiving Day rout by Houston and fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn Saturday. Such is life in the NFL.

“The NFL is a tough business,” said Mike Ditka, former Chicago Bears hall of fame tight end and head coach.

“I’ve said it a 100 times that I feel Rodgers is the best in game—he’s having an amazing season. Give him time and he’ll pick your defense apart. The Bears have a pretty good defense, but will have to step up and pressure (Aaron) Rodgers to have a chance. He’s got a running game too and they are a dangerous offense.”

Chicago does not.

“The Bears offense, it’s not the quarterback’s fault,” Ditka said. “It’s a team game and you have to protect your quarterback and have some semblance of a running game to be successful.”

Chicago head coach Matt Nagy is also feeling the heat as the Bears have lost four straight after a 5-1 start to the season. Chicago features a top-10 defense spearheaded by Khalil Mack and a talented run defense, but the offense has been offensive for the past two seasons.

Numerous fixes, from coaching changes to bringing in Nick Foles to challenge Mitchell Trubisky, have failed. Nagy gave up play-calling duties last week to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, but that did not spark change. Chicago hit a new low this season with 149 yards and could not score an offensive touchdown for the second time in their last four games.

To add insult, Foles was carted off the field with hip and glute injuries. The more mobile Trubisky will start against the Packers, behind an offensive line has been ravaged by injuries and a ground game that ranks dead-last in the league. “I have all the confidence in the world in him (Trubisky),” Nagy said.

A bright spot for Chicago is the play of all-purpose back/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson and the return of starting running back David Montgomery. The Bears will no doubt attempt to run the ball against the Packers’ defense and keep Rodgers and the offense on the sideline.

Coming off their bye week, Chicago faces a Green Bay team looking to rebound from a second-half collapse in Indianapolis in a dismal 34-31 loss in overtime to the Colts. Green Bay must play with more energy and urgency at home against a division opponent, with the chance to build a three-game cushion in the NFC North with five games remaining in the regular season.

