2020 Packers free agency tracker

NFL free agency is officially underway. Under general manager Brian Gutekunst and second-year head coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers will look to add to their roster this offseason.
Here’s a list of all the free agent moves thus far:
Packers unrestricted free agents:
- LB Blake Martinez – signed with New York Giants
- TE Jimmy Graham – signed with Chicago Bears
- RT Bryan Bulaga – signed with LA Chargers
- LB Kyler Fackrell – signed with New York Giants
- ILB B.J. Goodson – agrees to terms with Cleveland Browns
- TE Marcedes Lewis – signed with Packers
- S Will Redmond – signed with Packers
- CB Tramon Williams
- RT Jared Veldheer
- T Jason Spriggs
- WR Geronimo Allison
- WR Ryan Grant
- S Ibraheim Campbell
- KR/PR/RB Tyler Ervin
- FB Danny Vitale
- FB Malcolm Johnson
Packers exclusive rights free agents (all tendered):
- WR Alen Lazard
- WR Jake Kumerow
- TE Robert Tonyan
- CB Chandon Sullivan
- DL Tyler Lancaster
Packers offseason acquisitions:
- LB Christian Kirksey (from the Browns)
- RT Rick Wagner (from the Lions)
Packers farewells: