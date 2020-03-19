2020 Packers free agency tracker

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 01: Bryan Bulaga #75 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NFL free agency is officially underway. Under general manager Brian Gutekunst and second-year head coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers will look to add to their roster this offseason.

Here’s a list of all the free agent moves thus far:

Packers unrestricted free agents:

LB Blake Martinez – signed with New York Giants

TE Jimmy Graham – signed with Chicago Bears

RT Bryan Bulaga – signed with LA Chargers

LB Kyler Fackrell – signed with New York Giants

ILB B.J. Goodson – agrees to terms with Cleveland Browns

TE Marcedes Lewis – signed with Packers

S Will Redmond – signed with Packers

CB Tramon Williams

RT Jared Veldheer

T Jason Spriggs

WR Geronimo Allison

WR Ryan Grant

S Ibraheim Campbell

KR/PR/RB Tyler Ervin

FB Danny Vitale

FB Malcolm Johnson

Packers exclusive rights free agents (all tendered):

WR Alen Lazard

WR Jake Kumerow

TE Robert Tonyan

CB Chandon Sullivan

DL Tyler Lancaster

Packers offseason acquisitions:

LB Christian Kirksey (from the Browns)

RT Rick Wagner (from the Lions)

Packers farewells: