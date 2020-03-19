2020 Packers free agency tracker

1  of  67
Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 01: Bryan Bulaga #75 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NFL free agency is officially underway. Under general manager Brian Gutekunst and second-year head coach Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers will look to add to their roster this offseason.

Here’s a list of all the free agent moves thus far:

Packers unrestricted free agents:

  • LB Blake Martinez – signed with New York Giants
  • TE Jimmy Graham – signed with Chicago Bears
  • RT Bryan Bulaga – signed with LA Chargers
  • LB Kyler Fackrell – signed with New York Giants
  • ILB B.J. Goodson – agrees to terms with Cleveland Browns
  • TE Marcedes Lewis – signed with Packers
  • S Will Redmond – signed with Packers
  • CB Tramon Williams
  • RT Jared Veldheer
  • T Jason Spriggs
  • WR Geronimo Allison
  • WR Ryan Grant
  • S Ibraheim Campbell
  • KR/PR/RB Tyler Ervin
  • FB Danny Vitale
  • FB Malcolm Johnson

Packers exclusive rights free agents (all tendered):

  • WR Alen Lazard
  • WR Jake Kumerow
  • TE Robert Tonyan
  • CB Chandon Sullivan
  • DL Tyler Lancaster

Packers offseason acquisitions:

  • LB Christian Kirksey (from the Browns)
  • RT Rick Wagner (from the Lions)

Packers farewells:

From Bryan Bulaga
I want to say thank you to Green Bay as a whole the @packers , the fans, and my teammates/coaches for giving me the opportunity to start and live out my dream of playing in the NFL! I wouldn’t be where I am today with out your help and kindness throughout these last four years! I was so honored to wear the green and gold and will always have a place in my heart for Green Bay! I was a 4th round draft pick that didn’t know what to expect but so many leaders/coaches on this team helped me whenever I asked for it and the fans welcomed me with open arms! I put it all out on the line for this team and community and you guys made it easy with your overwhelming support everyday before practice, game, and coming into the facility! I’m truly blessed to have been able to say I played for such an historic franchise and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the help! So excited for the future and I hope to come play at Lambeau again soon!

From Blake Martinez

