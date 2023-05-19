GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the departure of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay heads into a new era under Jordan Love and the plethora of youth on the team.

Early ticket prices reveal that it’s significantly more affordable for families to attend a game at Lambeau Field for the 2023-24 season.

Game Two Tickets Four Tickets Sept. 24 Saints $276 $284 Sept. 28 Lions $217 $223 Oct. 29 Vikings $300 $311 Nov. 5 Rams $173 $171 Nov. 19 Chargers $234 $240 Dec. 3 Chiefs $269 $298 Dec. 17 Buccaneers $140 $145 TBD Bears $198 $223 Average $225.87 $236.87 All ticket prices are taken from SeatGeek.com and include fees.

According to SeatGeek.com, October 29th’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is the most expensive game to attend at this time, hitting just over $300 per ticket.

On the flip side, the most affordable game to go to is later in the season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town. Tickets can be found for under $150, which is rare when it comes to Green Bay Packers tickets.

In an article Local 5 News posted around the same time in 2022, the average ticket price for two tickets was $274.38, which means you’re saving $48.51 compared to last year. That could go toward other things such as the Packers Pro Shop, food, or beverages.

When it comes to four tickets, in 2022, the average of four tickets cost $286.63. Again, you’re saving right around $50, giving you more bang for your buck in 2023.

For more information on Green Bay Packers tickets, you can visit SeatGeek’s website here.