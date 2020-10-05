3-0 Packers face angry 0-3 Falcons, minus weapons

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – No Davante Adams. No Allen Lazard.

It appears the Packers offense and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be without their top two receiving targets for tonight’s clash with the Atlanta Falcons.

Matt Ryan, on the other hand, will have star receiver Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley when the Falcons invade Lambeau Field with kick-off pushed back to 7:50 p.m.

Adams, nursing a hamstring injury he incurred against the Lions in Week 2, announced via Twitter mid-morning that he will not play against Atlanta. And his disappointment was evident:

“Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys”

Adams deleted the tweet approximately 35 minutes after posting it.

Head coach Matt LaFleur stressed throughout the past week the team values player safety first and will not put an injured player at risk. The inactive list will not be released until 90 minutes before game time, so the potential for a change in Adams’ status does exist.

Minus Adams and Lazard, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury after his breakout performance against the Saints, Green Bay will rely on Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd, and Malik Taylor as Rodgers’ top wideout targets. A receiver will most likely be elevated from the practice squad for depth.

Rodgers, off to a torrid start this season, has distributed the football to receivers, tight ends, and running backs as the Packers offense has excelled in a 3-0 start. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Green Bay is the first team in league history to score at least 35 points with no turnovers in each of its first three games.

“We’re going to have a very hungry Atlanta Falcon team coming in here,” LaFleur said. “That, no doubt about it, should be 2-1 right now. And they’re not, but that’s life in this league. Every game comes down to just a couple of plays here and there that can really change the outcome.”

Head coach Dan Quinn, in his sixth season, is on the hot seat after Atlanta has blown big leads in the fourth quarter against Dallas and Chicago. Those collapses are grim reminders of the Falcons’ epic squandering of a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl two years ago.

The Packers “bend but don’t break” defense, minus linebacker Christian Kirksey who was placed on injured reserve, will have its hands full. Atlanta’s potent offense is spearheaded by Ryan, Jones, and the ever-dangerous Todd Gurley, who has rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Atlanta has scored 25, 39, and 26 points in the first three games, but the defense has yielded 38, 40, and 30 points and is ranked 31st overall in the league and the same against the pass. The Falcons are stingier against the run and ranked 13th in the NFL, but give up an average of nearly seven yards per play.

Look for Aaron Rodgers to utilize his array of potential receivers and running back Aaron Jones to exploit Atlanta’s secondary as the Packers aim to stay undefeated going into their much-needed early bye week.

Reeling Falcons have nothing to lose after yet another epic collapse. Ryan and offense put up points, but Rodgers and Jones exploit Atlanta secondary and a defense that yields almost 7 yards per play. Green Bay, minus Adams, finds a way.

Packers 34, Falcons 24

