5 key to a Packers victory over the 49ers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Playoffs. We’ve reached that time of year where it’s go big or go home.

In past years, the 49ers have proven to be a problem for the Packers in the postseason. However, here are five keys that if the Packers hone in on, the Green and Gold should be victorious and move on to the NFC Championship game.