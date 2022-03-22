In his eight seasons in Green Bay, Davante Adams solidified his standing as one of the greatest wide receivers in Packers history, but the 2nd chapter in his NFL life will be written with the Raiders.

HENDERSON, Nev. (WFRV) – It’s pretty easy to argue that Davante Adams has been the most productive wide receiver in the NFL over the past four years. Adams also set the Packers single-season franchise records for catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season.

But moving forward he will be catching passes from his college teammate Derek Carr with the Raiders. “It’s something we were definitely looking forward to, potentially, doing down the road,” said Adams. “Once we got to a point where something that was realistic now, it was not just a thought, we started trying to put a little bit of a plan together. I was traded, so it wasn’t strictly on us.”

Adams acknowledged that his time with the Packers was productive without winning a Super Bowl, and the chance to get a fresh start while getting paid in the form of a five-year, $142.5 million extension with $67.5 million guaranteed was too good to pass up.

“Obviously, me playing in Green Bay, a great situation, having, you know, the greatest quarterback to play the game (in Aaron Rodgers), that’s a dream in itself,” said Adams. “So, I’ll never take away anything away from, anything Green Bay gave me, or Aaron gave me. It was an amazing opportunity to work over there and do what I did for almost a decade. But, you know, things change sometimes. It’s not the first time that an impactful player to an organization had to leave. I feel like it worked out for both sides, ultimately.”

The 29-year-old Adams had been given a franchise tag by Green Bay, which would have been just over $20 million, but the Packers were able to work out a trade with the Raiders, who later received their first and second-round picks in this year’s draft.

“It is a dream to be a Raider, man,” Adams said. “It’s a dream come true. In a third-grade yearbook, I said I wanted to be a, you know, an NFL star or an NBA star. And I was wearing a Charles Woodson jersey at the time. So, it’s been documented forever so I guess you can say it was meant to be.”

Adams also pointed out the fact that he has multiple family members living in nearby California, who will now be able to attend games on a regular basis.

“Just kind of reflecting and thinking about life things and stuff that really matters in this world,” he said. “That’s the stuff that’s weighing on my mind when there’s a decision to be made.” “We didn’t scheme this. We just kind of checked in on each other, football-wise. We check in on each other about family, and the real stuff. But as far as football, and getting together, you’re not being a great teammate to your current organization if that’s all you’re worried about.

“Everybody’s saying, ‘Congrats on being on the Raiders. It hasn’t been, ‘Congrats on $140 million dollars.’ It’s been, ‘Congrats, you get to play for a team you grew up loving,” said Adams. “Obviously, I’ve already made a lot of money. But to have this type of security, get to a place that is almost like leaving high school and going to college again, you’re a kid in a candy store. To be [in] a place where they’re happy to have you and give you all that money? It’s just a bonus. But money doesn’t buy you happiness; it can buy you a nice house. It’s pretty cool.”