A power play not to play?

GREEN BAY, WI – OCTOBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is brought down by Josh Jones #27 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on October 22, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As the Packers head into their 2nd full week of OTA’s, Green Bay’s secondary looks about as fresh and fast as it’s been in a very long time. And that’s saying a lot since the franchise has drafted a total of 7 DB’s in the 1st or 2nd round over the previous five years.

The Packers have invested profoundly for the future in their defensive backfield by taking Kevin King, Josh Jones, Jaire Alexander, and Josh Jackson with their top 4 picks in 2017 & 2018. Add Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage Jr. to the mix, and someone is likely to be the odd man out.

Following the absence of Josh Jones last week, along with multiple reports that he’s asking for a trade, it would seem Jones has already decided that he won’t be playing in the Green and Gold.

The Packers made a swift decision to upgrade at the safety spot, and Jones clearly isn’t happy with it.

At this point, his current teammates have said all the right things, and as the rest of his teammates continue learning year two of Mike Pettine’s defense, Jones and the drama surrounding him isn’t a distraction.

“The guys that want to be here are going to be here, and can be here. And we love Josh. He’s been a great addition to our locker room, and made some great plays on the field for us.” Aaron Rodgers stated. “But he’s got to take care of himself right now, and if that’s the way he wants to go. Then we wish him well and enjoyed the time with him. But hopefully he comes back in here and competes and we get to see him again.”

It’s also pretty obvious that if you are going to be a distraction while not producing, management isn’t going to waste any time sending you elsewhere.

Before the 2018 season even began, the Packers traded 2015 first rounder Damarious Randall to the Browns for Deshone Kizer. And then the top selection from 2014, Ha ha Clinton-Dix, was traded to Washington following some critical comments and a clear drop off in his effort.

Jones isn’t really sitting from a position of power, based on his play and availability. Through his first two seasons, Jones has just one interception, three sacks, and seven passes defended.

Early on it seemed as if Jones would be the perfect prototype for the old school “monster” back on defense, which was someone who could play both linebacker and safety while blitzing. But eventually, injuries slowed his progress at the beginning of last year and his potential might have to be realized elsewhere.