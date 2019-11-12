Aaron Jones an MVP candidate? Teammates say yes

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Heading into Sunday’s game Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey was firmly in the MVP discussion. When everything was said and done it was the running back on the other sideline that was stealing the spotlight: Aaron Jones.

The third year running back tied the NFL touchdown lead (14) with McCaffrey, who was in front to start the game, on the same field. Three touchdowns by Jones proved to be the difference as the Packers held on for a 24-16 win.

After the game two time league MVP Aaron Rodgers made his case for Jones as a candidate this year.

“We all know that Christian is a very talented player, and he’s been mentioned in the MVP race. So, maybe it’s time to start talking about Aaron Jones,” said Rodgers.

There’s been plenty of support for Jones’ MVP candidacy from his teammates on social media, and in the locker room.

“Most definitely. My boy got two many touchdowns. All I know is inside the twenty, you give him the ball and he’s going to get into the endzone. But do I see him as the MVP? Most definitely. Give it to AJ. That’s my boy,” said Williams.

“I don’t see why not, man. If they’re talking about McCaffrey as the MVP, I don’t see why not. They’re both getting a lot of touches, and Aaron is making them count,” said wide receiver Davante Adams.

Jones certainly has made the most of his carries, especially in the red zone, this season. Of his 22 touches in the red zone Jones has scored on half of them with 11 touchdowns. McCaffrey has scored on just over 21 percent of his red zone touches.

The question will be whether or not Jones can impress with the other key stats for a running back. So far this season he’s rushed for 589 yards in ten games, and has 354 yards receiving.

He’s already set a career high for receiving yards, and is on pace for 954 yards rushing. Very impressive numbers in the Packers offense, but how will those stand up to some of the numbers put up by the best quarterbacks in the game.

Quarterbacks have in recent year’s overwhelmingly garnered attention in the MVP race. That’s with Adrian Peterson being the last non-quarterback to win the award back in 2012.

Only three running backs have won the award since 2001. Should Aaron Jones be the next one is a question that will only be answered in the final six games.

His teammates seemingly want him in the conversation, though.