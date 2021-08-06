GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Aaron Jones announces plans for sports grill in El Paso

by: Aaron Montes,

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aaron Jones, a National Football League star running-back for the Green Bay Packers, announced plans to open a sports grill in El Paso on Wednesday.

The former University of Texas at El Paso and Burges High School standout athlete made the announcement on his Instagram page in the colors of Green and Gold.

“Yo, what’s up? It’s Aaron Jones and it’s showtime,” Jones says in a quick video.

Inside the caption, he urges fans to follow updates on his business at the @showtyme_sport_grill Instagram page.

“El Paso, we got something special opening up soon. The Showtyme Sport Grill,” he wrote.

Recently Jones held a football camp at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay where more than 150 kids showed up.

