Aaron Jones has himself a day, Packers blow the Lions out in the home opener

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers offense looked alive and well against the Lions, and that’s in part due to the run game. Aaron Jones had himself a day and scored four touchdowns, three receiving and one rushing as the Packers beat the Lions in their home opener.

It looked shaky early on, with the Lions scoring first and the Packers defense struggling to get any pressure on Jared Goff. But at the half, the Packers were only down by three, Detroit holding a 17-14 lead.

In the second half, Packers came out firing on all cylinders. Aaron Rodgers threads the needle and hits Bobby Tonyan for a touchdown and the first lead of the 2021 season to make it 21-17.

Then it was just the Aaron Jones show as the running back would score twice more to make it 35-17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on coaching youth football