Aaron Jones has himself a day, Packers blow the Lions out in the home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Packers offense looked alive and well against the Lions, and that’s in part due to the run game. Aaron Jones had himself a day and scored four touchdowns, three receiving and one rushing as the Packers beat the Lions in their home opener.

It looked shaky early on, with the Lions scoring first and the Packers defense struggling to get any pressure on Jared Goff. But at the half, the Packers were only down by three, Detroit holding a 17-14 lead.

In the second half, Packers came out firing on all cylinders. Aaron Rodgers threads the needle and hits Bobby Tonyan for a touchdown and the first lead of the 2021 season to make it 21-17.

Then it was just the Aaron Jones show as the running back would score twice more to make it 35-17.