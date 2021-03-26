Aaron Jones officially signs new deal with the Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 15. 2020, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Signed, sealed and delivered. Aaron Jones put pen to paper today and signed a new deal that has him staying in Green Bay for the foreseeable future. The Packers announced early Friday afternoon the running back had signed his new contract.

It was reported earlier this month that Jones signed a 4-year deal worth 48 million dollars.

The shifty back recorded 3,364 yards and 37 rushing touchdowns on 651 carries since the Packers drafted him back in 2017 in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

“I’m just really happy to be back home,” Jones said. “There was a point where I wasn’t sure if that was the last moment of my career here in Green Bay.”

Jones said he felt like he has unfinished business and having the majority of the team come back has him confident of what the Green and Gold can accomplish heading into the 2021 season.

