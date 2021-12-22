Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Kenny Clark voted to 2021 Pro Bowl

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers was voted to his 10th Pro Bowl this week along with Davante Adams being voted to his 5th straight and Kenny Clark was voted to his second Pro Bowl.

This is Clark’s first Pro Bowl as an original selection.

With this Pro Bowl vote, Rodgers passes Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Forrest Gregg for most Pro Bowl appearances in team history.

This is also the first time in Rodgers career that he’s been voted to the Pro Bowl four straight times. He’s already making a case for his fourth NFL MVP award, leading the league in passer rating, interception percentage and touchdown to interception ratio.

