Aaron Rodgers, Packers beat Bears again, 24-14 in Chicago

CHICAGO (WFRV) – “I still own you!”

Those four words became a thunderous refrain from Aaron Rodgers on a fourth quarter touchdown run, as the Packers put away the Bears for the 20th time in the last 23 contests between the rivals.

Facing a collapsing pocket on first and goal with less than five minutes to go, the fleet-footed 37-year-old escaped the fray and rolled to his right, pump faking once before dashing to the pylon.

Rodgers beat Eddie Jackson by the nose of the football, taking a shove as he crossed the plane of the goal line. The reigning MVP rolled over, sat up on his knees and did his patented “belt” celebration, awaiting a mob of teammates after giving the Packers a two-score lead.

And then – a moment that will go down in the history of this illustrious rivalry. Seeing an obscene gesture from a woman in the front row, Rodgers clapped back with a resounding, “I still own you!”

The leader of the Pack threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 24-14 victory over the Bears. Rodgers improved his all-time record to 22-5 against Chicago, overcoming a 7-0 first half deficit to rally Green Bay to its fifth straight win.

The Packers (5-1) now have a two-game lead over the Vikings and Bears in the NFC North.

After Chicago punched in a one-yard score to take the lead in the first quarter, Green Bay responded with a stop and a masterfully-designed shovel pass touchdown to Allen Lazard. Mason Crosby added a 39-yard field goal to give the Packers a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Bears drove into Green Bay territory to start the second half, but the Packers responded with another stop and a 10-play, 90-yard drive that chewed 6:54 off the clock.

Quarterback Justin Fields drove the Bears 80 yards at the start of the fourth quarter, finishing the drive with a five-yard touchdown strike to Darnell Mooney and cutting the lead to 17-14.

But Rodgers and the Packers had the last laugh, driving the length of the field in seven plays and relying on their defense to close out a 24-14 win.

INJURIES: Center Josh Myers left the game during the first series with a knee injury. He did not return. Outside linebacker Preston Smith suffered an oblique injury and sat out most of the game, while safety Darnell Savage was evaluated for a concussion after a second half hit.

All-Pro offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 2, starting at left tackle. He had missed the past three games due to an ankle injury.