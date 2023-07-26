GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers kicked off this year’s training camp on Wednesday afternoon, and fans got a glimpse of the future of the Green & Gold.

Day one of Jordan Love’s first training camp as the Packers’ starting quarterback wasn’t eye-popping. The defense out-shined the offense on Wednesday, with stars like Jaire Alexander and De’Vondre Campbell settling in like the veterans they are. Everything you might expect from day one of any given practice.

Since the day the Aaron Rodgers’ trade was finalized with the New York Jets, Jordan Love spent his time preparing to take over the Packers’ franchise. A task that only a handful of quarterbacks have had the opportunity to do after years of stellar production from the position.

On Tuesday, the eve of training camp, Love received a message from the guy he spent three years watching and learning from, Rodgers himself.

“Aaron [Rodgers] reached out to me last night,” Love explained. “He said, ‘Just be yourself. Have fun. Enjoy it.’ It’s obviously my time now, and he just said, ‘Be yourself.’ I mean, that’s all you can do. That’s kind of been the message from everybody.”

It was evident watching Love and Rodgers interact that there was never any animosity between the two. Players have expressed how much respect Love has in the locker room as the Packers starting quarterback.

“As a player, you want everyone to respect you. You want the support of the team. That’s pretty much what it’s been. Very supportive. It comes down to those relationship[s] you have with each other. It’s been great,” Love said. “Even if I didn’t have the support of the team, I’m still going to go out there and do my best each and every day because being the leader of the team, that’s what you have to do.”

Packers’ fans saw a similar transition in 2008 as the organization moved on from Brett Favre and gave the keys to Rodgers. That transition certainly ruffled feathers with some fans, but Love had nothing but support from the cheese heads in Titletown.

“It’s all been positive. It’s all been really good. Obviously, you go from one Hall of Fame quarterback that’s been here for quite some time, and the fans love him and then moving on – it’s going to be tough for some people, but I think it’s all been positive stuff. Everything that I’ve seen and heard and talked to, it’s all been really positive, so I’ve appreciated that,” Love said after Wednesday’s training camp practice.