Aaron Rodgers ready to play vs. Rams despite not practicing

Aaron Rodgers (12), quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, observa desde la banca la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL entre su equipo ya los Vikings de Minnesota, el domingo 21 de noviembre de 2021, en Minneapolis. (AP Foto/Jim Mone)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week. Rodgers still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.

Assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus won’t attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

