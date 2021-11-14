Aaron Rodgers returns, Packers grind out 17-0 win over Seattle

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was far from a banner performance for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, but the reigning MVP and the Green Bay defense did just enough to grind out a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon.

In a game that was locked in a 3-0 stalemate through three quarters, the Packers defense stymied the Seahawks for a full 60 minutes, notching the Green Bay’s first shutout since September of 2018 and just the second since 2010.

Fresh off a 10-day pause due to NFL protocols, Rodgers returned with some juice on the opening drive. He hit Davante Adams on his first throw and lofted a 41-yard strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to get into Seahawks territory at the 20-yard line.

Rodgers followed up with a scramble for a first down, but a holding penalty negated the run and pushed the Packers into a 42-yard field goal attempt. Mason Crosby sailed it wide right for his third miss in the past two games and an empty opening drive for Green Bay.

That would set the tone for the majority of the first half. The two teams combined for six punts in the first quarter before Green Bay finally strung together a 14-play, 82-yard drive to get on the board with a 27-yard field goal.

It was nip-and-tuck the rest of the first half as the Packers defense held Seattle under 100 yards through the first two quarters.

Green Bay led 3-0 at the break, marking the lowest-scoring half of football in the NFL this season – and the second half didn’t exactly flip the script.

After the Seahawks converted a first down to open the third quarter, Green Bay’s defense locked up again, with Darnell Savage thwarting a big play down the left sideline.

The Packers couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out, but on the ensuing drive for Seattle, Kevin King intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for the first turnover of the game.

Green Bay responded with a nine-play, 65-yard drive with more than 50 yards from Aaron Jones, but Rodgers lofted a wobbling pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Seattle’s Jamal Adams.

Even so, the Pack defense continued to respond, forcing Seattle into a three-and-out and giving the offense the ball back on its own 38.

Green Bay rode a heavy dose of the run game as the snow started to fall at Lambeau. Despite losing Aaron Jones to a knee injury (ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported the Packers believe it was an MCL sprain), AJ Dillon carried the load for the Green Bay offense, eventually punching in a three-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal for the first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

Facing a 10-0 deficit, Wilson and the Seahawks pressed down the field into Green Bay territory. When the quarterback tried to test double coverage, however, Adrian Amos grabbed the Packers’ second interception of the game in the back of the end zone, keeping Seattle scoreless on the day.

In a fashion the Packers offense has embraced all season, the unit grinded out a 10-play, 80-yard drive, chewing up more than six minutes of game clock and eventually punching in the dagger touchdown with 1:56 remaining.

Dillon scored the final two touchdowns of the game to ride out the clock, turning a 3-0 stalemate into a 17-0 handling in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay improved to 8-2 on the season and regained the top seed in the NFC with losses by Arizona and Tampa Bay.