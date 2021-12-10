Aaron Rodgers returns to practice field for first time since Nov. 19

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers made his return to the practice field for the Green and Gold for the first time since Nov. 19. The quarterback has been dealing with a fractured pinky toe, which he hurt during quarantining with COVID-19.

“He took as many reps as he could,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was great to see him back out there.”

Kurt Benkert, who’s been taking quarterback one reps the entire week, says Rodgers took most of the reps in Friday’s practice and it was good to have 12 back out there, commanding the offense.

Rodgers has reiterated time and again the toe injury will not cause him to miss any time during the rest of the 2021 season. As of this date, he has not had surgery on the pinky toe in question.

The Packers host the Chicago Bears in Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:20 p.m. at Lambeau Field.