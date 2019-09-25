Aaron Rodgers says Packers offense needs to “wake up”

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 22: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field on September 22, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t care if people on the outside are buying Green Bay as a legit contender after a 3-0 start.

Rodgers has been saying for weeks he feels a different energy in the locker room this year.

“We feel 3-0,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “We feel great about where we’re at. It’s exciting. It hasn’t happened in a few years. We’ve beaten three good football teams. You look at our division and there’s only two losses in the division, and it’s games that we’ve won. We’re feeling good about where we’re at, but offensively we’d like to be feeling a little bit better.”

The Packers are ranked 28th in total offense, 27th in passing offense, 23rd in points per game, and 29th in third down conversions through three games.

Rodgers says he’d also like to get his top target, Davante Adams, more involved in the offense.

Adams has been held out of the end zone after three weeks after compiling 35 TD’s over the last three seasons. Sunday against Denver, he had four catches for 56 yards.

“It’s just putting him into position to have some opportunities,” Rodgers said. Whether that’s moving him around, giving him motion or messing with his splits, it’s just giving him some more opportunities.”

“Davante is a great team player,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday. “He’s not going to complain. He was happy we won the game. Like I said yesterday we want to get our play-makers the ball and he’s one of the premiere play-makers in this league so he knows that we know that we need to try and get him the ball more.”

Whether it’s running the ball more consistently, finding his play-makers, or moving the sticks at a better rate, Rodgers wants to see the new offense start clicking soon.

“We’ve never wanted to just manage the football game around here,” Rodgers said. “So the standards are really high for us. We have to play better on offense. We’ve played some good defenses, no doubt about it. It’s time for us to do our part on offense moving forward. We’re going to play a stretch of really good football teams, and at some point we can’t expect our defense to shut everyone down. They have been, but at some point the offense is going to have to wake up and start making some plays.”