Aaron Rodgers shares current status of his relationship with the Packers front office

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers talks with head coach Matt LaFleur during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers’ 17th season in the NFL has been nothing short of talk worthy, but his recent comments about the relationship between him and the Packers front office might have Packers’ fans holding onto hope he’ll be back next season.

After an offseason full of drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, the leader of the Pack returned for his 14th season as the starting quarterback. While the relationship between the two parties seemed to be rocky since Green Bay traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, Rodgers’ latest comments seem to be promising.

“The organization and I, the conversations we’ve had, we’re in a way different place than we’ve ever been and I’m really appreciative of Brian (Gutekunst). For him and I, both, coming together and finding common ground and having great conversations and Russ (Ball) and Mark (Murphy) — it’s been a really enjoyable year from that standpoint”, Rodgers expressed on ‘The Adam Schein Podcast’.

While Rodgers has dealt with criticism mid-season due to his vaccination status, he’s continued to play at a high level all season long. Rodgers has thrown 35 touchdowns to 4 interceptions this season and 3,977 yards.

“When I decided to come back, I was going to be all in with the team and all in to see things move forward to a better place. That’s what the conversations were about, ya know, during the offseason was about being a part of those conversations that impact my ability to do my job. From one of the first days, Brian and I sat down and got on the same page. It’s been a really nice fall and winter”, Rodgers said. “I appreciate his approach, how it’s been, and it’s been very meaningful to me. So, I’m thankful for that relationship and where it’s at this point. It’s made my life that much more enjoyable so, I have to give Brian credit for meeting me in the middle.”

As the Packers finish up their regular season on Sunday versus the Lions, the road to the Super Bowl begins and will run through Lambeau Field as the Packers clinched the number one seed in the NFC.

If Rodgers is running out of the tunnel at 1265 Lombardi Avenue next season, for year 18 with the organization, still remains to be seen but it appears the relationship between the Packers front office and Rodgers has improved immensely – for now, at least.