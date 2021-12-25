Aaron Rodgers surpasses Brett Favre with 443rd career touchdown pass

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Carrying on the most legendary quarterback succession in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers laid one more claim to his spot atop the Green Bay Packers record books.

On December 25, 2021, Rodgers made history with his 443rd career touchdown pass, eclipsing Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in Packers lore.

With the Packers trailing 6-0, Rodgers led a drive down into the Cleveland red zone, hitting Allen Lazard near the boundary on third down and five. Lazard hauled in the catch, turned the corner and darted toward the sideline. He lunged for the pylon, crossing the plane of the goal line by the nose of the football to secure the record for Rodgers.

It was fitting for Lazard after he saw No. 443 sail past his outstretched hands last weekend in Baltimore. The fourth-year receiver was open on the play, but Rodgers’ third down pass was too hot to handle.

Saturday, however, he took matters into his own hands, finding the end zone to give the Packers their first lead.

Aaron Rodgers throws his 443rd career touchdown pass, breaking Brett Favre's all-time #Packers franchise record. pic.twitter.com/RaV4ZOgGLq — WFRV Sports (@WFRVSports) December 25, 2021

Rodgers’ 443rd touchdown came in his 211th career game for the Packers, 44 fewer than it took Favre to reach the mark.

Stunningly, Rodgers has just 93 career interceptions, fewest by any player in NFL history with more than 400 passing touchdowns.

Rodgers later added another record – his 66th touchdown pass to Davante Adams, the most by any tandem in Packers history.

With his 100th catch of the season later in the game, Adams became the first-ever Packer with three seasons of 100-plus receptions.