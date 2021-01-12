Aaron Rodgers to guest host ‘Jeopardy’

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This Packers quarterback and former show contestant will be a guest host of “Jeopardy.” If your answer is “Who is Aaron Rodgers?”, you are correct. The quarterback confirmed this on his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

Rodgers has been a huge fan of the longtime running game show and won during his appearance during “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015. He won a $50,000 donation to his charity of choice, the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek. They’re doing some guest-hosting spots. It’s going to be released here very soon but I had the opportunity to be one of those. I’m excited about the opportunity,” Rodgers told McAfee.

“Jeopardy” is having a string of guests fill in as host following Trebek’s passing back in November.

