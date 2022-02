LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WFRV) – It’s now his fourth time winning the award, which makes him the only quarterback in NFL history to have won the NFL MVP award four times and has now won it for the second straight year.

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only 4 interceptions in the 2021 season.

With this win making it the 4th time Rodgers has won the regular season MVP award, he’s now second behind only Peyton Manning, who won the award five times.