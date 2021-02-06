Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP

(WFRV) – For the third time in his illustrious career, Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

After a league-best 48 touchdowns and 121.5 passer rating, Rodgers added yet another AP award to his already stocked trophy case, again adding to his still-building legacy at 37 years old.

It’s Rodgers’ first MVP award since 2014 – and, for the third consecutive time, his MVP season ended in the NFC Championship. The Packers lost to the Buccaneers 31-26 just 13 days ago.

But tonight, it was Rodgers highlighting the NFL Honors show. The QB announced he’s engaged (reportedly to actress Shailene Woodley) and reflected on the blessings from a very abnormal year.

His third MVP ties him for second-most all-time with fellow Packer legend Brett Favre, among others. Payton Manning leads all players with five career MVP awards.

