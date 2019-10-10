Adams doesn’t know when he will return from “major” toe injury

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sideline during the second half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Packers placed 20 players on the injury report Thursday, but most eyes went directly to the status of Green Bay’s top WR Davante Adams.

The news was the same as last week: “Did not participate.”

“I’m not sure just yet,” Adams said when asked if he thought he could play Monday night against Detroit.

“It is a major injury. So it’s something that we’ve got to pay attention to and monitor in the correct way to make sure it’s not something that gets re-aggravated later in the season, or I come back too early and really mess the thing up. So I can’t really tell you when I’m going to play, I don’t know. It doesn’t feel how I want it to feel at the moment.”

Adams has “turf toe” which means there’s ligament damage associated with his injury.

The two-time Pro Bowler played through a badly sprained ankle injury in 2016, and says he’s not interested in trying to prove how tough he is to everyone. He knows patience is the key this time around.

“We have to be smart about it,” Adams said. “I’m going to get back when it’s healed and when it’s ready to go. I’m going to listen to my body and listen to our doctors.”