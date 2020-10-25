Adams, Packers get back on track in 35-20 win over Houston

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammate Lucas Patrick (62) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

(WFRV) – Green Bay’s week six loss to Tampa Bay was by far their worst offensive performance of the season. Then on Sunday, with one of their top weapons out due to injury, Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers put together one of their best games against Houston.

From the start it was Adams’ day. Entering Sunday the Packers scored on the opening drive in each of their previous five games. That trend continued when Adams hauled in a three yard touchdown, but that was far from the end of his day.

In all Adams had seven catches in the first half alone, and accounted for 72 yards by himself on Green Bay’s second scoring drive of the day.

The connection between Rodgers and Adams continued into the second half. Adams finished the day with 196 yards on 13 catches. That’s the highest total yards by a Packers wide receiver since Jordy Nelson had 209 yards against the Jets in 2014.

Houston narrowed the gap in the second half after a touchdown by David Johnson, but it was a touchdown connection from Rodgers to Adams that started to put the game out of reach. Just after missing his star receiver over the middle of the field, Rodgers went back to Adams. The second time he did not miss, and Adams took care of the rest for a 45 yard touchdown to put Green Bay in front 28-7.

Rodgers had two other touchdowns against Houston and finished the day with 283 yards, and a passer rating of 132.3. A vast improvement over the week before when Rodgers was under pressure constantly against the Buccaneers pass rush.

Even without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari the Packers offensive line did not give up a sack against Houston.

Williams fills in

On a normal Sunday the story line may very well have been Jamaal Williams. Stepping in as the starter for Aaron Jones, who was inactive against Houston, Williams racked up 114 all-purpose yards. The final three of those coming with his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter.

Better on defense

The Packers defense had an up and down day for the most part, but there were more highs than lows. Overall the pass rush was improved on Sunday when compared to the week before. Green Bay as able to get to Deshaun Watson three times, as opposed to no sacks against Tom Brady the week before.

Preston Smith was a noticeable factor in the pass rush. The other half of the Smith Brothers did not register a sack, but was able to get pressure on Watson. Smith also had a big tackle for loss late when he dropped Watson on a key fourth down that helped seal the game for Green Bay.

Watson was still able to get going in the second half and finish with 309 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns.

Banged up Pack

The Packers entered Sunday’s game a little banged up, and of course that did not improve.

Running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari, and cornerback Kevin King were already inactive. It was the defensive side of the ball, though, that suffered the most injuries against Houston.

Linebacker Krys Barnes did not finish the game due to a shoulder injury, and safety Raven Greene left with an oblique injury.