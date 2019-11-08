Adding Adams back in a work in progress

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Davante Adams #17 congratulates Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after scoring a two-point conversion during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Losing a star wide receiver like Davante Adams would be tough for any NFL team. Seemingly the Packers offense continued to make strides even with Adams sitting on the sidelines due to a turf toe injury.

When Adams returned to the field against the Chargers that progress seemed to slow down. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 161 yards, and running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Adams combined for 40 yards on the ground.

It appears working Adams back in to the fold is easier said than done, especially when trying to stick to what worked during the Packers previous four game winning streak.

“We’d love to get Davante going, but we can’t get away from what’s got us to this point. Especially the last three or four games before last Sunday. So, we’ve got to find a way to get those guys involved, get them going good, and then keep working in Allen [Lazard] and Jake [Kumerow]. I think they’ve been productive when given opportunities. Obviously [Geronimo Allison] has been solid for us in the run game, and catching the ball down field. We’ve got to keep working in those guys, and give them opportunities until Davante is truly one hundred percent,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Adams, the leader of the Packers wide receiver room, of course echoed the same sentiment.

“I mean that’s really it. Just get the offense going. They’ve been able to move the ball since I’ve been out. So, the focus didn’t change on how we’re trying to do things. Obviously me being a big part of the offense, I’m going to get my looks here and there, and I’m going to do what I can with that. Make the biggest impact I can for the team. It’s not about me being back. So, nothing should change as far as how we try to beat teams. It’s not going to be some crazy air attack and have 15 targets every game game. If that happens, I’ll do what I can with it, but other than that we’ll let everybody else do what they got to do to get that victory,” said Davante Adams.

If the Packers have one thing it’s depth on offense. So far this season Green Bay has found a lot of ways to score. Jones is a dual threat out of the backfield with 12 total touchdowns. Fellow running back Williams has five touchdowns through the air himself.

The wide receiver group has seen plenty of success as well. That includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling taking of the team lead in yards. As well as Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow, and Geronimo Allison chipping in four scores themselves.

“It shows that we have depth, and we have other guys that can make plays and it doesn’t always have to be me scoring or doing whatever it is. Aaron [Jones] has a million touchdowns right now. Aaron Rodgers has been playing out of his mind. So, it’s a collective effort. Guys that even were released at the beginning of the season coming in and making some big time plays now, gaining the trust of Aaron and stuff like that. It’s good for our team,” said Adams.

Getting all of those weapons to work together now that Adams is back, that’s the task for the Packers offense. Over time that will happen. Especially as Adams gets back to being his old self.

“If I knew the answer to that question I wouldn’t be playing football one, and two you have soreness. It’s going to be sore after a game. It gets beat up a little bit, but no setbacks, nothing like that. We just want to be smart so that I can continue to heal up, and continue to get better and better. Like I said last week, I’m obviously healed at this point, but as far as being one thousand percent back to being myself I wouldn’t say I’m quite there yet. I’m able to do a lot of things right now, and I’m able to contribute,” said Adams.