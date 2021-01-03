All the Marbles: Playoff spots on the line at Soldier Field

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 18: Corey Linsley #63 of the Green Bay Packers prepares to snap the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(WFRV) Mike Ditka is ready for kickoff of the 202nd meeting of the Packers-Bears game.

With the most at stake in long time. For 12-3 Green Bay, it’s the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the benefits that go with it: a week off and any Packers playoff games held in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field.

For 8-7 Chicago, they must win to get in.

“It’s the best rivalry in the football,” Ditka said. “With playoff spots on the line—the Bears have everything to play for and prove. The Packers want the No. 1 seed. Doesn’t get much better than this.”

It’s reminiscent of the 2013 season, when Green Bay and Chicago met at Soldier Field in the season finale with the NFC North title and a playoff berth on the line. In one of the greatest finishes in their antediluvian rivalry, Aaron Rodgers hit Randall Cobb with a touchdown pass to stun the Bears, 33-28, and make the playoffs.

Chicago would love to play the spoiler this time.

The resurgent 8-7 Bears have won three of their last four games since losing in Green Bay, 41-25, on Nov. 29. The biggest reasons for Chicago’s improvement: Matt Nagy giving up play calling duties, Mitchell Trubisky’s improved play (7 TDs, 1 INT), and a return to their identity of run first behind David Montgomery.

“And you got to score points,” Ditka said. “To help take some pressure off your defense.” The Bears have done that, producing 30 or more in that four-game stretch—the first time the franchise has done that since 1965.

Ditka’s takes:

On Green Bay’s decisive victory in Week 12. “Doesn’t matter. That’s history. Throw out the records when Green Bay and Chicago play. The Bears are playing much better now.”

On no fans at Soldier Field. “It’s the Bears and Packers—doesn’t matter if fans or elephants are in the stands or not.”

The keys for Chicago: “Montgomery—running the ball is the key. Control the football and keep it away from Rodgers and that Packers offense. The Bears are a good team, and Mitch has being playing at a high level: doing the right things at the right time. He’ll have to continue to play well today for the Bears to beat the Packers.”

The keys for Green Bay: “Aaron Rodgers. He’s having an MVP season and is the best in the business in my opinion. Put pressure on him or he’ll pick the Bears apart.”

On if Bears are for real with three wins versus sub-par teams: “It doesn’t matter their records—it’s the NFL. Those people are idiots who think they had it easy. They play who’s on their schedule—they don’t make the darn thing. The Bears play who they play and have no control over that.”

The Packers suffered a huge loss with the season-ending injury to left tackle David Bakhtiari, the veteran leader of the offensive line and Rodgers’ blind-side protector and close friend.

Rodgers is 20-5 overall against the Bears, and he could lock up the league MVP with a solid performance Sunday and will definitely test Chicago’s depleted secondary.

“The Packers want to take care of business,” Ditka said. “The Bears want to be the spoiler. We’ll see what happens this afternoon.”

Week 17 NFL Picks

Bills

Vikings

Patriots

Buccaneers

Ravens

Cowboys

Steelers

Seahawks

Chiefs

Raiders

Rams

Titans

Saints

Colts

Washington

No David Bakhtiari. On the road. Chicago on a hot streak, akin to their season start. Stopping Montgomery and pressuring Trubisky into turnovers are the Packers’ keys to victory. Playing mistake-free football and running the football to keep Rodgers/Adams/Jones on the bench are Chicago’s keys to success. The difference today is at quarterback and turnovers.

Packers 27, Bears 20