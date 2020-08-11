Allen Lazard ready to step up again in Year 2 with Packers

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass in front of Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you asked Allen Lazard if he thought he would go from not making the cut at the end of training camp last season to now competing for a starting job, he’ll tell you it’s a credit to all his hard work.

“”Where I was able to make my biggest strides was when I was backed up against the wall and didn’t really know where my position was or if I was going to have a job, so I want to keep that same mentality, same mindset, going into year three now,” Lazard said.

The tall and quiet wide receiver worked on his mental game in the off season and is poised to continue to make a splash for the Green and Gold again in 2020. His teammates are counting on it.

“Yeah, I just think not losing or taking a step back and continuing to progress,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He can’t lose that edge, that mentality that we talked about earlier, and he’s just got to continue to build on that and be a consistent performer for us.”

Lazard isn’t shy about how much work he’s put in to get where he is today. And he isn’t the only one who noticed. No. 12 himself, Aaron Rodgers, picked up on his work ethic and it’s part of the reason they were such a great duo at the end of the 2019 season.

” Just working hard every single day in practice and I think that he saw that. And that he knew that I cared. I think that was the biggest thing that it is with Aaron is that he needs to know that you care and that he can trust you,” Lazard said. ” And I think I did all the right things to show him that and I think that’s a big reason why we had success together.”