Another Rodgers masterpiece leads to Packers win over Philadelphia, 30-16

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown pass with Tim Boyle (8) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers joined an elite group on Sunday as he put together another masterpiece to lead Green Bay to a 30-16 victory.

In the second half Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a nine yard touchdown, their second score of the afternoon, and give Green Bay a 20-3 lead. It was the 13th time Rodgers and Adams combined for a touchdown this season.

Perhaps more significantly it was the 400th touchdown pass Rodgers career. The leader of the Pack not only joined an elite group of seven players, but was the fastest to reach the milestone in just 193 games.

Rodgers finished the game with 296 yards passing, three touchodwns, and a passer rating of 128.9.

Adams also made some history of his own in Sunday’s win. The Packers star wide receiver tied Packers legend Don Hutson with touchdown grabs in seven straight games. He also joined an elite group of wide receivers Randy Moss (2007), Terrell Owens (2007), Marvin Harrison (1999), and Jerry Rice (198 & 1989) as the only players to have 1,000 yards receiving and 12 or more touchdowns before their 12th game of the season.

Not everything went well for the Packers on Sunday as Philadelphia closed the gap in the fourth quarter. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was inserted in the game and tossed the first touchdown of his career to Greg Ward.

Then a punt return touchdown by fellow rookie Jalen Reagor helped pull Philadelphia within a touchodwn at 23-16.

Packers running back Aaron Jones sealed the deal a short time later, though. Green Bay’s star running back was able to get free and elude a group of defenders down field on his way to a 77 yard touchdown.

The defense sealed it from there. On a day when the Packers pass rush got to the Eagles quarterbacks for seven sacks, it was a defensive back that put the game away for good. Darnell Savage was able to make a nice diving interception, his third in the last two games, to give Green Bay a 30-16 victory.

The victory guarantees Green Bay will finish with a winning record this season, and pushes the Packers into the second spot in the NFC Standings.